Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Announces Dividend of $0.31

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3115 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $5.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Naturgy Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

