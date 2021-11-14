Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $468.80 million-$472.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.410-$0.460 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $893.02 million, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

