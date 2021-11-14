Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Lake Street Capital

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.08.

NLS stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $264.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,491,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 50.9% during the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 827,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

