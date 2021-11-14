Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $30.55 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $30.55 million and $138,789.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020482 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00015980 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,147,368 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

