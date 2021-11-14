Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Navigator posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $68.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 23.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 330,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,775. The firm has a market cap of $503.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.27 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

