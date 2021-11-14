Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

