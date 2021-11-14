Needham & Company LLC Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $14.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.79 on Thursday. BTRS has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $288,046.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $8,374,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $343,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $2,692,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth $4,829,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

