Needham & Company LLC Raises Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $23.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

NYSE:RSI opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -58.23. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $6,177,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $2,572,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,060.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 126,948 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.