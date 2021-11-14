Needham & Company LLC Trims OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Target Price to $7.00

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.85.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.76. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 743.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

