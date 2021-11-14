Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research cut Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.13 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $135.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,029 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $14,223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 117.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 952,291 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter worth about $6,185,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

