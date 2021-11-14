NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NeuroPace in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NPCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NPCE opened at $14.00 on Friday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.