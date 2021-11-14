New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 219,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,740,236 shares.The stock last traded at $1.66 and had previously closed at $1.61.

The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 23.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 916,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 130,802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in New Gold by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in New Gold by 45.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 160,002 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

