New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295,456 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

