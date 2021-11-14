Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 627 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 111.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,179,000.

XAR stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $136.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36.

