Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 137.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Corning by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,736,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

