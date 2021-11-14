Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE opened at $86.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.