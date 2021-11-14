NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 232.5% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $46,948.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.22 or 0.00399230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.