NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 281.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

