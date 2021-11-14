NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.430-$6.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.72. 557,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

