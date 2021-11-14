Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.64. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.