Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $25.04. 1,562,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

