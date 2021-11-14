Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $538.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

