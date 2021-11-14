Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $275.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day moving average is $267.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

