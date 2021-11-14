Northern Trust Corp Acquires 405,004 Shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 732.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,004 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Tattooed Chef worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 33.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after buying an additional 510,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 329,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTCF opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.09.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

