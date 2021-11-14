Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.23% of First Bancshares worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bancshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Bancshares stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $885.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities analysts expect that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

