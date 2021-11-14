Northern Trust Corp Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 303.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,673 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Party City Holdco worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 276.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,091,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,167,000 after buying an additional 5,209,565 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $26,972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 97.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 892,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,322,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 763,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at $3,803,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

