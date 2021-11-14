Northern Trust Corp Purchases 41,489 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,489 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BZUN stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

