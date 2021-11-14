Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,795 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $765.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.33. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $404.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MTW. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

