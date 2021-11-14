Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,566 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chase were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,626,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Chase by 28.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 137,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chase by 106.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $312,210. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCF opened at $109.23 on Friday. Chase Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

