Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been given a C$52.00 target price by equities researchers at CSFB in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

Northland Power stock opened at C$39.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$37.25 and a twelve month high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

