Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $25,425.88 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%. Analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $179,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.