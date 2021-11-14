Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,912,139,000 after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,317,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,829,000 after buying an additional 32,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $359.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.02 and its 200-day moving average is $367.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

