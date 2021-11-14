NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,213. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.