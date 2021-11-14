NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang Sells 30,848 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 30,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$315,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,377.53.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89.

Shares of NG opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 61.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -72.18. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$14.57.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

