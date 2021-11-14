Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $186.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $144.64. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Novanta by 49,783.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after buying an additional 521,728 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novanta by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Novanta by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Novanta by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after buying an additional 148,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Novanta by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

