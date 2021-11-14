(NTB.TO) (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

(NTB.TO) (TSE:NTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

(NTB.TO) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.24 million.

Get (NTB.TO) alerts:

About (NTB.TO)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for (NTB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NTB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.