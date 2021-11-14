(NTB.TO) (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

(NTB.TO) (TSE:NTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
(NTB.TO) (TSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.24 million.
About (NTB.TO)
See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for (NTB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (NTB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.