Nuggets (NUG) One Day Volume Hits $22.00

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 93.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 80.2% against the dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.72 million and $22.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.16 or 1.00698122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.79 or 0.07061869 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

