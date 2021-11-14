Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 262,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 173.1% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,381,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of DNB opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.64. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

