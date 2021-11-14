Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Vectrus worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 57.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vectrus by 31.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 27.0% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 47,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

VEC stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $592.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

