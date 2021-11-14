Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,150 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,630,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 444,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 94,404 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in TriState Capital by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 62,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.20. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

