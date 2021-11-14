Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of QuinStreet worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QNST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 90,697 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.33 million, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.96. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QNST shares. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

