Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WABC. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

