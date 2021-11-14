NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.93.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NUVSF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.