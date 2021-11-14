NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.30

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 210.30 ($2.75) and traded as low as GBX 198.06 ($2.59). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 203 ($2.65), with a volume of 10,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £99.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 203.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

