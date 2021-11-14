O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Shares of OI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.51. 892,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

