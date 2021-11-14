Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

