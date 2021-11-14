Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Gap Down to $24.98

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $24.18. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 402 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMP. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

