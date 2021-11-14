Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,060,832. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after buying an additional 5,822,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after buying an additional 2,283,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 1,551,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.