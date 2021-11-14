Oddz Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $20.87 million and $504,949.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00096828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.28 or 1.00239453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.54 or 0.07088176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

