OKB (OKB) Price Hits $27.09 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $27.09 or 0.00041852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $455.77 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.